It has been a long-standing joke that when asked on which side of the road one drives in Malta the answer given was the side which is “in the shade”. Joking apart, this, sadly, remains highly indicative of the lack of discipline of many drivers which, too often, we are quick to blame on lack of proper enforcement by the authorities.

We still regularly see people behind their steering wheel reaching out for their mobile phone, at times keeping it hidden from prying eyes of enforcement officers who happen to be in the area. It has become so common that we can easily fall into the trap of accepting it as a fact of life – the sort of thing that I can and should do it if everybody else does it. Much has been written and said about the dangers of using mobile devices and the distraction that such use causes while driving.

A cursory, five-second look at a mobile-phone screen while driving at 50kph would delay your reaction to braking by a staggering 70 metres – that’s the length of 14 vehicles!

Distraction caused by the use of mobile phones is only one of the several breaches to the rules of the road that have unfortunately become a regular occurrence on our roads. Some are not as noticeable as others – such as driving while intoxicated (often referred to as ‘driving under the influence’). In spite of the pandemic, we will probably see yet another drink-driving campaign in the run-up to the festive season, if indeed you can call it that in the current circumstances.

Earlier this year, we also witnessed the launch of e-mobility (e-kickscooters) regulations – undoubtedly, a step in the right direction to alternative mobi­lity. These two-wheeled electric devices, small enough to carry in a hold-all bag, are very convenient, and very cheap to own and run, but equally dangerous on the road if abused of. They can reach high speeds, often as high as 30 or 40 kph, unless electronically controlled.

Driving such devices requires quite a skilful balancing act. As vehicles that can be used on our roads, they are meant to be regis­tered, licensed and insured. These latter three words are used in that sequence with a purpose in mind – one follows the other. The question that arises within this context is: are all the e-kickscooters in use on the island correctly registered, licensed and insured?

Registered e-kickscooters are meant to have a hologram registration/licence sticker affixed to the main stalk, clearly visible to the enforcement officers. The maximum speed they can be driven at is 10kph on promenades and pedestrian areas and 20kph on roads. They are not allowed to be used on major roads, can only be ridden by one person at a time and the rider must be aged at least 16.

We can only succeed in attaining good results on the roads if we are disciplined enough to follow the rules - Adrian Galea

It is rather worrying when a Times of Malta photographer managed to capture a photo (November 2) showing a young boy hitching a ride with another user on an e-kickscooter, without anyone pointing out that not only is this illegal but also highly irresponsible as it is dangerous. Are the users of these e-kickscooters even aware of the regulations in force and is anyone looking out to enforce them properly?

The policing authorities are already stretched to the limit enforcing other rules in these difficult times. Although our roads have been generally quieter, as many are working remotely, there has not been any drop in the number of tragic fatalities and we still see cases of horrific abuse through excessive speed. While the police traffic section together with LESA and officials from Transport Malta are doing the best that they can in the circumstances, one cannot help not drawing a parallel between compliance with the rules of the road and COVID-19 regulations.

Ultimately, we can only succeed in attaining good results if we are disciplined enough to follow the rules, even if there is no one around to enforce them.

We can manage to secure fewer traffic fatalities and serious injuries and lower the number of COVID-19 cases if we all do our part, rather than expecting the authorities to enforce, a sine-qua-non. This is exactly what the health authorities and Charmaine Gauci have been emphasising for months now since the outbreak of COVID-19. Our attitude can make a big difference between life and death, on or off the road.

The Malta Road Safety Council’s messages – ‘Eyes on the road’ and ‘Respect’ – are still very relevant today, more than ever before. We need more eyes to be on the road – those of the driver behind the steering wheel and equally those of the enforcement agencies. As always, technology can also play an important part in complementing the work done by the policing authorities.

Where there is a will...

Adrian Galea is director general, Malta Insurance Association.