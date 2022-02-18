Marcelo Bielsa said injuries at Leeds were not an excuse for their poor season and that the club had an “obligation” to remain in the Premier League.

Leeds finished ninth in their first campaign back in the top-flight last season after a 16-year absence but are now in a relegation battle.

Ahead of Manchester United’s first league visit to Elland Road in front of a full crowd for 18 years, Leeds are just six points above the relegation zone, in 15th place.

Injuries have played their part in a troubled season, with England internationals Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford sidelined, along with captain Liam Cooper.

