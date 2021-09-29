Roaring Voices, Teatru Salesjan’s youth theatre company, is presenting an original film titled In Arden at Spazju Kreattiv this evening.

The film follows young Nick who thinks William Shakespeare’s plays are boring and irrelevant, and cannot take another minute of his teacher droning on about them in his online English class.

He would much rather be somewhere more exciting and new, somewhere with duelling knights, nightclubs, ghosts and talking statues or witches and monsters, all-powerful gods and magical guardians.

Then Nick suddenly finds himself inside an old theatre, where he encounters ‘The Guardian’ and ‘The Bust’ flipping though a very special book – The Collected Works of William Shakespeare. Together, the trio embark on a journey around the theatre, experiencing an eclectic mix of magical short stories along the way.

The screening will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. It will be followed by a short Q&A with director Polly March and members of the Roaring Voices theatre company. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.