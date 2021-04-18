I am as guilty as the next person of listening in on fragments of casual conversation when I’m out. First it was coronavirus case numbers. Now it’s vaccines. Only yesterday, I picked up what I can expect if and when I take the jab.

I read somewhere that the best vaccine is the one you’re offered and I suppose in an ideal world we’d all be grateful. But we don’t live in one and, just as there are people and people, so it appears there are vaccines and vaccines.

Earlier this week, the US, South Africa and the EU temporarily halted the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which has, generically, much in common with AstraZeneca and is thought to generate the same rare kind of blood clotting. AstraZeneca, of course, has been rejected by Denmark and significantly reduced in several other countries.

Here in Malta, as far as I know, the Malta Medicine Authority has not recommended any changes and is sticking to the “benefits far outweigh the risk” spiel. I’m not here to argue, although I’d rather an authority which trod carefully and levelled with us. ‘No confirmed link’ to blood clots is not the same as ‘No link’ and neither are calls Charmaine Gauci should be making in the light of what both the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration have said.

Governments need to appreciate that those who opt for the COVID-19 vaccine are doing so as much for the greater good – ‘herd immunity’ – as for themselves (unlike, say, the contraceptive pill). Does it follow, therefore, that governments should offer citizens a choice of vaccine? I am inclined to think so, even if it comes later (rather than sooner), at an additional cost where an individual is required to pay upfront for his vaccine of choice (not the same as buying privilege).

Of course, I can understand our own government’s position, although, according to a report I read, Health Minister Chris Fearne said there were sufficient Pfizer and Moderna for everyone, even if deliveries are subject to delay. But I also understand those wary of the AstraZeneca vaccine – and so should the government. Surely, if the end-game is for as many people as possible to be protected (and, by extension, the country), then the government should take a leaf out of Serbia’s book and allow freedom of choice.

I am, though, as much exercised by continuing rates of infection as I am by vaccine-related issues.

Last year, Malta got off to a fantastic start and then became complacent. We forgot that COVID -19 was a long-distance marathon, not a sprint, and so lost our ability to pace ourselves. Last month, Malta recorded a staggering 510 cases in one day. Compare that with the zero average in July last year and the very low numbers recorded in May and June.

The last time I wrote about COVID-19 was in August 2020, after the infamous ‘take-over’ pool party. I was incensed at the government’s stupidity and warned that complacency and a disregard for the rules were the small-island equivalent of pushing the nuclear button. I also pointed out the irony of short-term gains destroying long-term tourism and business. I wish I now could say ‘the rest is history’. Sadly not.

I was appalled then and I’m fearful now. In March, a second lockdown was inevitable.

We know the drill by now, it’s as boring as any diet. You just do it. Now, one month later, we’ve brought our numbers down to a reasonable 50 per day average and we’ve regained a semblance of control. But, like any diet, that’s the easy part. The hard part is maintaining it and making it a way of life.

Last week, I watched the UK celebrate ‘Freedom Day’ (sic). After months of sacrifice and restriction, the mood was euphoric. Yet, the possibility of surging infections, hospitalisations and death were all that I could think of. Was I being incredibly negative? Perhaps there is such a thing as COVID PTSD?

Thankfully, the UK and Malta are ahead of their vaccination schedule. Even so, here in Malta, despite the efficient roll-out and a month of quasi-lockdown, our active cases are nowhere near zero and are still stubbornly in three-digit figures (500 plus) a month after the shutting down of non-essential shops, restaurants, bars and schools. But, as surely as night follows day, once these open, the numbers can only go up again.

Is the government, therefore, relying excessively on its vaccination programme and the hope of achieving herd immunity? My worry is that we still don’t know enough about the efficacy of the vaccines, particularly in coping with the variant COVID-19s.

Add to that the fact that some of us will refuse the vaccine (particularly if we’re not given a choice) and that children, who may be silent carriers, won’t be eligible for vaccination.

More than ever, we need our government to govern sensibly. If we have learned anything from last year it is that a cautious prime minister is ultimately far more popular than an irresponsible one, particularly with the business community. Short-term leadership has to learn the lessons all over again and is just not viable, especially once we open up international travel. We need caution and shrewd, decisive, science-based thinking, with no chances taken. And no excuses either, however much slack we might cut our leaders for getting things wrong at first.

Indeed, it would be madness now to operate an open border policy and dismiss some form of ‘traffic light’ control. All it takes is just one undetected infection and we’re back to square one and battling against ostracism and an international travel embargo. If we really want to be seen as the best holiday destination, we simply can’t afford to drop our guard.

Yet, it’s not all gloom and doom so long as we reach, and then maintain, a safe and healthy status quo. Here’s hoping we do.

