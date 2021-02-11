While carnival celebrations have been redrawn this year to respect the public health authorities guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people may still get a taste of this colourful and merry tradition in the coming days.

Some of the carnival costumes currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv.

Festivals Malta has come up with a list of initiatives to keep the carnival spirit alive. One such initiative is the Carnival Costumes Exhibition, which Festivals Malta is organising in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.

The exhibition features a numbr of elaborate costumes, designed by 12 carnival participants. It is the first time such an exhibition is being held and it gives visitors the chance to admire the craftsmanship behind these creations. The costumes, which have been specifically designed for this year’s edition, will be on display until March 7.

A feature documenting the work that goes behind making these costumes will be broadcast on TVM2 on Sunday, at 11am, while clips of the exhibition will also be available for viewing on the PBS website and the festival’s social media page.

Apart from the exhibition, Festivals Malta is also planning other carnival-related initiatives between February 12 and 16. These include static artistic installations at Freedom Square, Great Siege Square and St George’s Square in Valletta, street installations in Ħamrun, Swieqi, Marsa, Paola, Msida (Mater Dei) and Qormi, as well as various television broadcasts. A three-part mini-series, in collaboration with Teatru Malta, will also show audiences how to make their own carnival crafts from recyclable material at home.

www.facebook.com/karnivaltamalta.