This year’s feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, with its low-key celebrations held across the islands, may be well and truly over but Joe Chetcuti can continue to keep the festa spirit alive at his home thanks to a miniature church.

The model has a faithful replica of the titular painting of Mosta’s basilica.

Measuring one-and-a-half metres by two metres, the model is based on the Mosta basilica and features a faithful replica of the titular painting of the Assumption by Stefano Erardi and of the titular statue by Salvatore Dimech, which was then altered by Vincent Apap.

“I was born and raised in Mosta and the feast I love most is, inevitably, the Assumption of Our Lady to whom the basilica is dedicated. After marrying, I moved to Żebbuġ but I never forgot Mosta,” Chetcuti says proudly.

He is best known locally for his radio programme Marċi u Bandalori on Net FM, which has been running for 20 years. He is also an honorary president of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, one of Mosta’s band clubs.

His love for feasts was nurtured at a young age. As a young boy, he would set up some statue or miniature altar at his parents’ home and, every now and then, they would give him things related to his hobby such as a lead candlestick (gandlier taċ-ċomb). Over the years, he made friends with a number of people who shared the same pastime and encouraged him to pursue his hobby.

Then, a few years ago, Amante Mercieca, of Victoria gave him a miniature altar as a gift. This inspired Chetcuti to get a church model for his altar. He asked a carpenter from Żebbuġ, Joseph Camilleri, to build the structure and a friend of his, a former sacristan of St Philip’s parish church, in Żebbuġ, to do the paint and marble work.

The model has now been sitting in a corner of his home for six years “but it seems it’s never ready”, Chetcuti says.

He continuously adds new details to make it more realistic and dresses it up according to the liturgical feast or season. A close friend of his, Alfred Camilleri, eagerly helps him in this endeavour.

“I think we celebrate a feast in this church every month. The sacristan is always busy,” Chetcuti quips.

The miniature church is annually ready for the feast of Santa Marija on July 29, the start of the so-called kwindiċina, 15 days of preparation for the feast.

“My joy is to take a look at it every evening and whisper a prayer,” Chetcuti says.

The model is not open to the public but it’s not the first time that people have asked Chetcuti to see it.

“I really enjoy it when someone comes over. It’s a chance to have a chat and I also like to explain what this hobby consists of and share my pastime.”

The feast of the Assumption of Our Lady will be celebrated in Dingli and Mġarr, Malta, on Sunday.

Details of the church model