An England fan and her Italian husband have made a pact on how to keep the peace during the big game tomorrow night

The 39-year marriage of avid England supporter Maria Savasta and her Italian husband Paolo will enter uncharted territory on Sunday night.

“This will be the first big test for us,” says Maria, 66, as the couple prepare to become ‘rivals’ during the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium.

“So far, whenever England and Italy have played each other, we’ve watched the matches calmly.”

And that has happened 14 times since they got married.

“But this one is different. This is the first time in our marriage that the two national teams are in a big match – a final,” she says with a chuckle.

Maria has always supported the England side, ever since she was a little girl.

“I remember my mother and father supporting the country and I joined them,” she said.

“When England won the World Cup [in 1966] I was a little girl. That cemented my passion for the sport and my ‘obsession’ with the UK.

“Whenever I travelled to England, I’d fill a luggage with items bearing the Union Jack.”

The whole island is gearing up for the big game between Italy and England. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Her support for the Three Lions never wavered, even after she met her husband-to-be, Paolo, from Catania, over 40 years ago while holidaying with a friend.

Paolo travelled back to Malta with her for a few days. They remained in touch and he eventually moved to Malta and they got married. That was 39 years ago.

The couple have a son and a daughter... they both support the Azzurri.

“I get it,” says Maria.

“Half their blood is Italian so I get it and I don’t mind. But I cannot bring myself to switch teams. When you support a team all your life, you cannot just let go, even though Brexit has changed the way I perceive the UK a bit.”

Other than their England-Italy rivalry, Maria says, she and her husband support each other in life.

“I am from Floriana and I am passionate about Floriana, be it in football or anything. Now Paolo is just as passionate as I am,” she said.

And when it comes to international football, they are also out to back each other’s teams when possible.

“When Italy plays another country, I side with Italy. I also side with Paolo’s favourite team – Inter. He does the same with England and sides with Manchester United,” she says.

But when the two countries play each other, things get a bit more competitive in their Floriana home.

“We’ve reached a compromise ahead of the final. We agreed that we will watch the match at home, just the two of us. If Italy score and he wants to scream and shout I won’t utter a word,” she said.

“But if England win he must do the same – because I will be screaming and shouting.”