On November 6, the Franciscan Friars Minor of Għajnsielem organised a Mass for families and their children during which the celebrant, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, distributed the traditional Borża ta’ San Martin to all children.

This tradition of a bounty on the feast of St Martin can be associated with the charity displayed by the saint when he gave half his military cloak to a beggar. Some, however, say it originated from the times when the Church would be preparing for fasting during Advent.

The Borża ta’ San Martin traditionally includes an apple, an orange, a tangerine, a pomegranate along with walnuts, hazelnuts, chestnuts, shelled almonds and figs. Tradition has it that in days gone by, children used to hang the bag onto their bed and would find all the goodies inside it in the morning.