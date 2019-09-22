Social media and HD television have given rise to an epidemic of status anxiety among many, not least among politicians and business leaders, who are constantly in the public limelight. We have become obsessed with projecting a favourable image of ourselves among those around us. We want others to see us in a favourable light, if not from a physical aspect, at least through the status symbols we believe we need to be held in high esteem.

Admittedly we live in an age where communicating one’s image has never been easier. Image is about the way we look, how we dress, the food we eat, the countries we visit, the selfies we take with celebrities and the borrowed words of wisdom we quote on our Facebook pages.

The philosopher and writer Alain de Botton argues: “Unfortunately for our self-esteem, societies of the West are not known for their conduciveness to the surrender of pretensions, to the acceptance of age and fat, let alone poverty and obscurity.”

The need to keep up appearances has promoted a new industry that up to some time ago helped to give a new chance in life to those who through illness or accidents suffered from disfigured bodies.

Prof. Catriona Ryan is a consultant dermatologist who runs the Institute of Dermatologists in Ballsbridge, Ireland. She comments: “Men have become more aware now that appearances can improve confidence, especially when it comes to career. It is not so much about vanity as it is about staying competitive. We are seeing a rise of men from professional jobs, particularly those who have to give many presentations, people who are in politics, managing directors and CEOs who need to stay looking fresher and vibrant in their game.”

In politics as much as in business perceptions have become reality, image has replaced substance. The recently appointed Italian agriculture minister Teresa Bellanova was the target of vile criticism on social media from her political opponents for wearing an electric blue dress for her swearing-in ceremony. She was not at all miffed. She argued that “true elegance is respecting your state of mind. Yesterday I felt ecstatic and electric blue reflected my state of mind.”

It is not just the younger generations that want to project a favourable image of themselves and their perceived status by wearing designer clothes and other paraphernalia that is supposed to define who they are. Older adults, including men, try to reverse the inevitable signs of ageing that are a natural development as we move from one stage in life to another. More men are using Botox to get rid of the ‘angry’ look due to their stronger forehead muscles.

Prof. Ryan makes an amusing comment on fair-skinned people who suffer from rosacea – the condition that tends to manifest itself in reddish blotches on the face.

“Some Irish men are concerned about their red complexion and ruddy nose that may give the impression they like their drink when actually they just have what is known as the ‘Curse of the Celts’ – fair Irish skin and rosacea.” So they often resort to laser treatment.

There is nothing wrong with cultivating self-esteem. It is crucially important for our well-being. What many find sad is that often we find it difficult to accept ourselves the way we are.

We want to keep up appearances so that others will perceive us to be more intelligent, better connected, more prosperous, happier and more powerful than we are.

Politicians are perhaps those in society who excel in wearing masks to curry favour with their electorate.

Why do we have to wake up every morning to read a multitude of tweets from local and foreign politicians telling us how lucky we all are to have them as our leaders?

Social media has some real advantage for those who want to keep in touch with the world around them.

But obsessing about projecting oneself in a favourable light for the whole world to see is probably more a sign of status anxiety than of healthy self-esteem gained from the knowledge of going about our lives without fuss.

It is healthy to remember how many people tiptoe through life without seeking to attract attention. They do not worry unduly on how others see them.

Like everyone else they handle the challenges that life throws at them and rightly believe that what matters is who they are and not what others believe they are.

The pure light of reality invariably exposes fake images.

