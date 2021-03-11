The bay window of the house where the late brothers Fr George Grima and Mgr Coronato Grima lived in Charity Street, Victoria, is currently decorated for Lenten period.

The Grima family kept with the tradition of decorating the window by showcasing a statue or painting of the saint of the day on a daily basis. During Christmas and Easter, the window is also specially decorated with flowers and lit with candles.

Fr George, the founder of the movement Ġesu fil-Proxxmu (Jesus in Thy Neighbour), died on September 25, 2017, aged 66, while Mgr Coronato passed away on July 22, 2020, aged 70.