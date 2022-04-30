Liverpool forged back ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as Naby Keita’s solitary goal beat Newcastle 1-0 at St. James’ Park.

With the game sandwiched between two legs of a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp made five changes.

The Reds could have made life easier for themselves had Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota not missed big chances to extend Liverpool’s lead.

However, Keita’s controversial goal on 19 minutes was enough to move two points ahead of City, who can retake top spot when they travel to Leeds later on Saturday.

