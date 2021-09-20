The Island Car Club organised the third round of the Transport Malta England Insurance National Hillclimb Championship in Miżieb, limits of Mellieħa, on Sunday.

Keith Camilleri finished the day first overall and was followed by his brother Kurt Camilleri and Fabio Camilleri.

It is worth mentioning, that Luigi Mifsud was the fastest driver on a Front Wheel Drive Car, Amadeo Dingli was on top on a Rear-Wheel-Drive Car, and Chris Aquilina was the quickest in a Four Wheel Drive Car on his Subaru Impreza.

The fastest driver, over 60 years, was Joe Anastasi in his modified Mini.

