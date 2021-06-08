On Sunday, the Island Car Club organised the second round of England Insurance - Transport Malta National Hillclimb Championship at Mtaħleb limits of Rabat.

Current national champion Keith Camilleri defended his title and won this round.

Camilleri was followed by his brother Kurt whilst 2019 national champion Fabio Baldacchino followed in third place on his new race car.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta