Veteran triathletes Keith Galea and Danica Bonello Spiteri were back on the winners’ podium when they won the national titles in a race that was marked with inclement weather conditions.

The Eurosport Garmin National Triathlon Championships, hosted by the Malta Triathlon Federation, got off to a gloomy start on Sunday morning.

With the 1,500m swim leg delayed due to a thunderstorm that hit Salina just before the start, the race got underway approximately 15 minutes late when the storm subsided and was deemed safe to start proceedings.

With last year’s winners Rudolph Agius and Hannah Cutajar out of the fray, favourites for the title were triathletes Keith Galea, Josef Bonavia, and Joe Galea.

