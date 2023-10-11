Triathletes Keith Galea and Danica Bonello Spiteri have once again proven their mettle in the local triathlon community when they secured their 16th and 9th national championship titles, respectively, and further solidify their status as accomplished triathletes.

Hosted in Salina, the National Triathlon Championships brought the curtain down on the 2023 season. Organised by the Malta Triathlon Federation the final race of the year brought together a mix of experienced and more novice triathletes.

The triathlon, which consisted of a 1,500m swim, a 40km cycle and a 10km run, took place in near perfect conditions.

Exiting out of the water first, was Birkirkara St Joseph’s Keith Galea who had a comfortable lead ahead of team-mate Steve Ritchie. Behind them were Roberto Briffa (Agones SFC) and Josef Azzopardi (Tri Gozo), who joined them to lead the rest into the 40km cycle segment.

