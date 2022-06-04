Hibernians women’s team have announced that their senior team’s coach will be Keith Gouder.

Gouder has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Hibernians as the Paolites will make their return to senior football after dropping out midway into the 2019/2020 season and skipping both the 2020/2021 and the 2021/2022 campaigns.

For Gouder, this will be a second return to the club where he established himself as a winning coach in the local women’s game.

He served as an assistant to Jose Borg during the 2012/2013 season before taking over in the following season, going on to spend three seasons at the helm of the Paolites.

