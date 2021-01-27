Keith Perry has stepped down from his role of honorary vice-president at Sliema Wanderers, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Perry had been involved in the Sliema administration for several years. Last summer he decided to step down from his role of club president to make way for Jeffrey Chetcuti to take the reins of the club.

Sources have told The Times of Malta that Perry decided to resign from his post for personal reasons.

