Sliema Wanderers are set to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 6, the Premier League club announced.

During the meeting the Wanderers are set to elect a new committee for the new season, with the position of a new president on top of the agenda.

The Wanderers are looking for a fresh start following a turbulent 2020-21 season, particularly off the pitch which saw the club going through several administrative problems which were highlighted by the departure of club president Jeffrey Farrugia.

In the last few weeks, Sliema Wanderers officials were trying to put the club back on track and it is understood that there is a strong backing for Keith Perry to return in the club administration and regain the place of club president, a position he forfeited nine months ago.

