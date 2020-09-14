An inquiry into whether the former prime minister's chief aide Keith Schembri received a €100,000 kickback on passport sales from auditor Brian Tonna has been concluded, lawyer Jason Azzopardi said in a Facebook post.

The inquiry was based on a leaked FIAU report that raised suspicions about two €50,000 transactions that passed between the pair via Pilatus Bank. The outcome of the inquiry is not yet known.

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had triggered the inquiry in April 2017, accusing the police of burying the FIAU report recommending a criminal investigation into Schembri.

Former Economic Crimes Unit chief Ian Abdilla admitted to meeting Schembri at the Prime Minister's office shortly after the inquiry was triggered.

Azzopardi said in his post that he expected the Attorney General to immediately give a copy of the inquiry report to Busuttil, just like former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had been given a copy of the Egrant inquiry report.

Schembri has claimed that the €100,000 payment, which originated from a company in the British Virgin Islands used by Tonna for passport sales, was a loan repayment.

No trace of the original loan payment by Schembri to Tonna was ever found by the FIAU.

Philip Mercieca, a former Pilatus Bank director, had told the Egrant inquiry that the bank was “crazy” to have allowed the transactions between Schembri and Tonna to take place.

Schembri is also facing a separate inquiry into suspicions he filtered over €650,000 to former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman in over 30 “suspicious transactions” between 2011 and 2015.