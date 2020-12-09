Former chief of staff Keith Schembri was again questioned by police on Wednesday over an alleged €100,000 kickback he is said to have taken on passport sales from his auditor Brian Tonna.

Sources said Schembri was asked questions on Wednesday afternoon for around one hour in relation to an ongoing police investigation into possible bribery.

He was scheduled to be questioned today, and had his police bail extended, the sources said.

In September police arrested Schembri along with several other people including Nexia BT partners Tonna and Karl Cini.

The arrest was in connection with the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into the alleged kickback.

Allegations that Schembri took a kickback on passport sales were first made in 2017 by then PN leader Simon Busuttil, who subsequently sought an inquiry into the matter.

Busuttil based the charges on a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report which flagged suspicions of money laundering concerning Schembri and Tonna and two €50,000 transactions which Tonna sent the former chief of staff.

The two men have denied the claims and said the €100,000 was repayment of an old loan.