Keith Schembri has been released from arrest in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, the police said on Thursday night.

In a statement, the police said they had no need to detain Mr Schembri under arrest any longer.

Mr Schembri served as the Prime Minister's chief of staff until Monday night, when he handed in his resignation. He was taken into police custody the following morning.

News of his release emerged within minutes of the lawyers of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech saying that the businessman was prepared to give information on Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Chris Cardona, in return for a conditional presidential pardon.

Mr Fenech claimed Mr Schembri - who resigned from his post last Tuesday - was behind Ms Caruana Galizia's assassination in October 2017.

He has also filed a Constitutional case against authorities, seeking to have the lead investigator in the case removed.

Ministers were gathered inside Castille on Thursday night for an urgent Cabinet meeting.

More to follow