Constantly updated - Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, is among those expected to be taken to court on Saturday morning to face charges of money laundering.

A number of individuals are being called in to the police's financial crimes unit in Santa Venera before possibly being charged in court later, sources said. The first one seen entering the building early on Saturday was Brian Tonna and Karl Cini of Nexia BT followed by officials from Zeinth, another financial services firm.

Josette Schembri, Keith Schembri's wife, also entered the offices, unescorted.

Karl Cini entering the police offices in Sta Venera on Saturday morning.

Also seen entering the offices was Schembri's lawyer Edward Gatt. Asked if arraignments are expected today, he said the police would tell them later.

The charges are believed to be mainly based on a magisterial inquiry requested by then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil into alleged money transfers to Adrian Hillman, the former managing director of Allied Newspapers Ltd.

Josette Schembri arrives at the police offices in Sta Venera.

The case goes back to 2011-2015 when Schembri's company, Kasco, was awarded a multi-million contract for the supply of the printing press.

It is alleged that Schembri paid Hillman some €650,000 through offshore companies and accounts. The payments were made to Hillman’s offshore company Lester Holdings in the British Virgin Islands.

Schembri used companies based in Gibraltar and accounts in Switzerland as well as Pilatus Bank.

Schembri is denying wrongdoing and has filed a constitutional court request for the magisterial inquiry, conducted by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, to be annulled, claiming that important evidence was not considered and he was unfairly treated.

Times of Malta reported earlier this month that the inquiry had recommended criminal charges be filed against Schembri and Hillman. It was the former chief of staff who confirmed his looming arraignment in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday.

The inquiry started from a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report which had detailed how Schembri allegedly filtered the money to Hillman in over 30 “suspicious transactions” between 2011 and 2015.

Hillman was also found to have deposited €225,000 in cash into his HSBC account between January 2011 and February 2016.

Hillman went on garden leave and the company severed all ties with him shortly afterwards.

Allied Newspapers Ltd, publishers of Times of Malta, has said it has no knowledge of the payments allegedly paid to its former managing director.