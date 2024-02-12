Travis Kelce saluted Kansas City Chiefs boss Andy Reid as the “greatest coach” in NFL history on Sunday as both men played down their stormy Super Bowl bust-up.

Kelce blew his top at Reid on the sidelines in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ thrilling 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium.

The flashpoint came after Isiah Pacheco fumbled in a promising attacking situation for Kansas City as the Chiefs tried to claw their way back into the game.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...