BIRKIRKARA 1

Ciolacu 67 pen.

FLORIANA 2

Veselji 24, Reid 81

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski, E. Pepe, A. Zammit (79 Adailton), K. Zammit (90 O. Elouni), A. Satariano, E. Beltre, A. Coppola, E. Sarpong (61 M. Maia), S. Zibo, A. Diakite (61 P. Mbong), A. Ciolacu.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov, O. El Hasni (70 Garzia), M. Veselji (83 L. Furtado), J. Arias (70 J. Grech), M. Albuguerque (70 K Reid), D. Vella, O. Spiteri, M. Garcia, C. Zammit Lonardelli, M. Valaszko, A. Kouro.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Missed penalty: Veselji (F) 27.

Yellow cards: Sarpong, Zibo, Vella, Reid.

Substitute Kemar Reid came off the bench to give Floriana a 2-1 victory over Birkirkara as Andrei Ciolacu’s ninth Premier League goal from the spot was not enough to save his side from defeat.

Reid’s 10th of goal of the season ensured Birkirkara moved back to the summit of the table alongside Ħamrun albeit the Spartans have a game in hand. Luciano Zauri’s side meet Naxxar Lions today.

The match had looked like heading for a draw after the Romanian striker had cancelled out Mattia Veselji’s early opener.

At times, Brian Chetcuti’s patched-up side were overwhelmed by Floriana’s surging superiority.

Yet when it looked that Birkirkara could turn the match in their favour late on Reid pounced with the winner to keep the Greens title challenge well alive.

