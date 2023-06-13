Twelve members of Kempo Arnis martial arts academy will be attending an international martial arts training camp in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, from today, June 13.

The training camp will be led by Kyoshi Borut Kincl, who is the founder and head instructor of Kempo Arnis federation. Other guest instructors at the camp are Dutch K-1 legend and champion Semmy Schilt, Kyoshi Avi Nardia, ex-major of the Israeli military, Gabrielle Rolloff, Master of Tapi-Tapi and Brazilian Special Forces instructor Luis Charneski.

On Saturday, June 17, a gala event, marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of Kempo Arnis, will take place in the evening where eight members of the Kempo Arnis Malta team will be going for their Black Belt testing, for which they have been preparing for the past six months.

The Black Belt candidates are Matthew Grima, Amir Samhan, Emanuel Said, Franco Magrin, Andre Bonnici, Ryan Attard and junior Black Belts Nicole Sultana and Christian Mercieca.