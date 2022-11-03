Canada coach John Herdman says the absence of defender Scott Kennedy for the World Cup due to a shoulder injury is a “big loss” to his team.
The 25-year-old central defender picked up the injury playing in Germany on Saturday for his second division club, Jahn Regensburg.
Herdman told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday that he had spoken to the Calgary-born player and that there was no way he could be fit in time for this month’s tournament in Qatar.
