Drug-tainted Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit died suddenly after a workout in California on Monday, US media reports said.

The Paulick Report horse racing news website quoted the California Horse Racing Board’s equine medical director Jeff Blea confirming the death of the three-year-old, who is trained by legendary US trainer Bob Baffert.

The report said Medina Spirit, who tested positive for a banned steroid following victory in this year’s Kentucky Derby, collapsed and died after a morning workout at Santa Anita Park.

