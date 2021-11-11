Kenya on Thursday disbanded its national football federation over corruption allegations and said it may seek to prosecute any culpable officials.

Sports Minister Amina Mohamed said the action was taken after a government investigation into the finances of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) revealed it had failed to account for all funds received from the government and other sponsors.

She said in a statement there would be a further probe to “establish the extent to which the misappropriation of funds in FKF may have occurred, with a view of prosecuting those who may be found culpable”.

