Kenya is seeking the postponement of this month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Group G leaders Comoros, due to an international travel ban on athletes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kenyan sports ministry on Tuesday issued a one-month travel suspension for Kenyan athletes to international competitions following the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Kenya was due to host Comoros on the first leg in Nairobi on March 25, with the return leg in Moroni four days later.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa said it would not be possible to host the islanders since the country's health ministry had also cancelled all meetings, conferences and international events in Kenya.

"Based on the directive issued by the Ministry of Health, we have requested the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone our match against Comoros," Mwendwa said in a statement.

"We understand why this may be a hard decision for CAF in that there will be World Cup and AFCON qualifiers leaving no open window to play these games, but I urge them to kindly consider our appeal."

The country's travel ban has also led to the cancellation of two African cricket and rugby competitions scheduled for Nairobi.