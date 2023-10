Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum set a world record to win Sunday’s Chicago Marathon men’s title in an unofficial time of two hours and 35 seconds.

The 23-year-old shattered the old world record of 2:01:09 set by Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge to win the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

“I feel so happy,” Kiptum said. “I wasn’t prepared. I knew I was coming for a course record but fortunately a world record.”

More details on SportsDesk.