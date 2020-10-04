Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei retained the women’s London Marathon title on Sunday, producing a brilliant solo run to claim a fourth career win in the 42.2km race.
Kosgei clocked 2hr 18min 58sec, crossing the line ahead of American Sarah Hall, who timed a personal best of 2:22.01.
Kenya’s world champion Ruth Chepngetich rounded out the podium, just 4sec adrift of Hall.
