Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei retained the women’s London Marathon title on Sunday, producing a brilliant solo run to claim a fourth career win in the 42.2km race.

Kosgei clocked 2hr 18min 58sec, crossing the line ahead of American Sarah Hall, who timed a personal best of 2:22.01.

Kenya’s world champion Ruth Chepngetich rounded out the podium, just 4sec adrift of Hall.

