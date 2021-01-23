FLORIANA 1

Keqi 58

HIBERNIANS 1

Vella 20

Floriana

A. Cassar-6, D. Venancio-5 (56 B. Paiber-), N. Leone-6.5, K. Keqi-6.5, J. Arias Ulises-6, J. Pisani-5.5, M. Garcia-5, F. Cheveresan-7, M. Dias-6, J. Busuttil-5.5 (75 S. Arab), R. Camenzuli-5.

Hibernians

M. Calleja Cremona-6.5, F. Apap-6.5, L. Almeida-6 (83 Z. Grech), A. Attard-6, J. Grech-5 (73 Wilkson), J. Degabriele-5.5 (73 Raphael), D. Vella-7, G. Izquier-6.5, A. Agius-6, I. Iriberri-6, T. Fonseca-6 (62 H. Shola Shodiya)

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards: Iriberri, Fonseca, Garcia.

BOV player of the match: Dunstan Vella (Hibernians).

Regarded as the plum fixture of the weekend, the Floriana-Hibs match was a tale of two halves with the Paolites the more enterprising side in the first period only for the Greens to rise to the challenge after the break.

The sharing of the spoils did not satisfy any of the two teams as Hibs failed to leapfrog Ħamrun Spartans at the top of the standings while Floriana remained embroiled in the deep end of the table.

The final result, however, was of natural consequences despite some close shaves in front of both goals. Both sides were seeking maximum points but considering the late run of bad results, all the heat had been on Floriana.

