Kerċem Ajax reconfirmed their status as one of the top teams in the GFA Division One when they cruised past Oratory Youths to go clear in second place in the standings.

Kerċem took command of play early on and took the lead on 39 minutes through a header by Luiz Henrique Santana Motta from a corner action.

Oratory tried to fight back after the break but failed to capitalise from some good scoring opportunities.

Kerċem, however, retained their supremacy and doubled the score on 63 minutes with a low shot by Wesley Simeao Dos Santos after receiving from Sebastien Martinez Turizo.

Minutes later Oratory could have re-opened the issue but an effort by Pablo Vinicius Ferreira was deflected onto the crossbar.

