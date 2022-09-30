Title favourites Nadur Youngsters and Għajnsielem suffered unexpected defeats during the last round of matches from the GFA Division One.

On the other hand, Kerċem Ajax and Qala Saints bagged their third win of the season to go top of the standings and remain the only sides still unbeaten in the division.

Buoyed by their convincing win over Għajnsielem, Nadur were looking to extend their perfect start in the championship and seemed in a position to outclass the Tigers who earned their first points in the championship with a win over Victoria Hotspurs.

Nadur, however, failed to prevail over Xewkija as the latter were very pragmatic with a defensive approach and surprised their more-quoted opponents with a 1-0 win.

The Tigers scored the all-important goal on 23 minutes through a close range shot by Rodney Buttigieg.

