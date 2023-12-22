Kerċem Ajax eased their relegation worries when they stunned league leaders Qala Saints 2-1 last weekend.

This was Kerċem’s second win in the championship and completed a double of victories over Qala this season as the Ajax beat the Saints in the corresponding first-round fixture.

Qala, who had Lucas Matheus Da Silva missing due to a suspension, did not manage to convert their initial territorial supremacy in scoring opportunities as Kerċem were well deployed in their defence.

Kerċem were the more clinical side and managed to race into a two-goal lead inside the first 53 minutes through a brace from Pablo Vinicius.

The Maroons increased their efforts during the last part of the encounter and pulled a goal back on 81 minutes through Lucas Baretto.

