Kercem Ajax obtained three priceless points as they beat relegation strugglers Oratory Youths 1-0.

The win enabled the Ajax to bridge the gap from Division One pacesetters Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints to five points and somewhat keep alive their hopes of challenging for the title.

Play was balanced in the opening minutes of the match, as both sides went all out in search of the three points.

The goal that decided the issue arrived on 19 minutes when the Oratory goalkeeper partially saved a free-kick by Pablo Vinicius Ferreira but from the rebound, Ognjen Rolovic, who was making his return with the Ajax after four seasons, netted from the rebound.

For the rest of the match, Kerċem kept pushing to try and consolidate their lead but they were often erratic in their finishing to keep Oratory in contention until the final stages.

The Youths ended the match with ten men as substitute Omar Xuereb was sent off in the second minute of stoppage time for stopping Vinicius Ferreira from heading towards goal.

