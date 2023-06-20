A group of altar boys from the parish of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great, Kerċem, has performed altar services during the feast of St Anthony of Padua at the church dedicated to this saint in Għajnsielem. Their commitment and devotion were greatly appreciated, setting a clear example of cooperation between parish communities.

Meanwhile, on the liturgical feast of St Anthony, Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando OFM concelebrated Mass with a number of priests named Anthony. During the service, Fr Ghirlando blessed the traditional bread of St Anthony. Antonella Bajada, of Munxar, a member of the Gozo Diocesan Youth choir, who happened to celebrate her birthday on the day, was given a round of applause when she was given a bun by Fr Ghirlando.

The choir was under the direction of Dorienne Portelli.

Fr Marcello Ghirlando handing a St Anthony bun to Antonella Bajada of Munxar.