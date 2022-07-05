St Gregory Band of Kerċem will be marking its 25th anniversary with a musical concert tomorrow. The concert, titled Giubileo D’Argento, will be directed by Mro Mark Gauci with the participation of Jolene Samhan and Christabelle Formosa.

On this occasion, Michael Azzopardi and his wife Maria will be presenting a new banner to the band.

The banner was designed by Gozitan artist Ġużeppi Sagona, while Spiridione Buttigieg, of Żejtun, created the decorative upper part (kruċetta) of the banner.

The banner and its artistic embroidery were produced by Richamificio Umbro Chorus, of Bastia Umbra, Italy. Ivan Xerri, who has great experience in this field, coordinated the plan.