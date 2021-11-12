Kerċem Ajax needed extra-time to book their place into the semi-finals of the GFA KO competition for Division One teams with a 5-3 win over Xewkija Tigers last weekend.

This was Kerċem’s third win over Xewkija this season as they had already defeated the Tigers in the league and in the first round of the GFA Cup.

Kerċem could have wrapped up their win in regular time but were too erratic in front of goal, thus keeping Xewkija in the match and force extra-time.

The Ajax took command early on and opened the score on the half hour mark with a header by Joshua Buttigieg.

Xewkija levelled matters on the stroke of half-time through Joel Xuereb but their joy was short-lived as Buttigieg restored Ajax’s lead on 61 minutes.

