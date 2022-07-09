Tomorrow, Kerċem parish celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour. Cardinal Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical Mass, with the participation of the St Gregory choir and orchestra, under the direction of maestro di cappella Carmel P. Grech, at 9am. Cardinal Grech will also deliver the homely.

The St Anthony Band, of Birkirkara, will play marches along the main street of Kerċem between noon and 3pm.

The parish community gathers at the church for evening prayers, led by parish vicar Fr Edward Vella, with the participation of the St Gregory choir, at 7pm.

The procession with the statue of Our Lady starts at 7.45. The St Gregory Band of Kerċem will take part. The Mnarja Band will give a concert in front of the parish church.

The statue of Our Lady will return to the church, accompanied by the singing of the antiphon, Beata me dicent, at around 10.15pm, followed by Sacramental Blessing.

Fireworks will be let off throughout the evening by the Għaqda Tan-nar 25 ta’ Novembru of Żejtun.