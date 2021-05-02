Kerċem will celebrate the feast of St Ġorġ Preca on May 9. Mass, with the participation of Madonna tas-Sokkors children choir, will be celebrated at 10.30am.

Kerċem is the only parish in Gozo that has a statue of St Gorg Preca. The statue, by Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia, was given to the parish by the family of Joseph and Antonia Grech in 2015. The statue is kept at San Ġorġ Preca hall which was also built in 2015.

St Ġorġ Preca founded the Society of Christian Doctrine. The priest was also a Third Order Carmelite. Throughout his pastoral mission Dun Ġorġ was a popular preacher and sought-after confessor.