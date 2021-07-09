Kerċem will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Help next Sunday, July 11. Saturday, eve of the feast, Lunzjata church rector Mgr Karm Borg will celebrate solemn Mass and intone the Te Deum. Parish priest Brian Mejlak will celebrate thanksgiving Mass on the 25th anniversary of his priesthood ordination at 7pm.

Cardinal Mario Grech will deliver the homily. The St Gregory and Stella Maris choirs, under the direction of Mro di Cappella Carmel P. Grech, will take part. The feast committee will then lit the church parvis with hundreds of candles.

On Sunday, feast day, Masses will be said at 7am, 8.30 and 10.30am and at 5pm. The 10.30am Mass will be celebrated by Fr Gabriel Gauci with the participation of the parish children’s choir under the direction of Emma Micallef.

Cardinal Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical solemn Mass with homily at 6.30pm. The St Gregory and Stella Maris choirs will take part.

An aerial fireworks display will be held at 8.15pm with the participation of the 15 t’Awwissu fireworks factory. The spectacle is being organised by feast committee, together with the fireworks section committee.

The religious functions will be broadcast on Radju Sokkors 95.1 FM and streamed live on the parish facebook page Parroċċa Madonna tas-Sokkors u San Girgor il-Kbir.