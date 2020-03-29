Work on a new monument at the entrance to Kerċem has been completed. The monument, designed by Fr Roberto Gauci, director of Eikon – a new centre for projects of liturgical art, was sculpted in marble cut from Gozo by Fr Gauci himself with the help and guidance of Raymond Bonello from Xagħra.

The monument consists of three pillars featuring abstract scenes of the San Girgor procession which was held every year on March 12 from the Cathedral in Victoria to Kerċem parish church with the participation of all parishes. Incidentally, where the monument was set up, stood an ancient chapel dedicated to St Gregory which collapsed after the present church dedicated to the saint was built.

The monument (pictured above) was commissioned by the Kerċem local council with the help of the Gozo Ministry.