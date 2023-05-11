A new monument has been inaugurated by the Kerċem local council. The monument, depicting the history of the village, is situated on the belvedere at the entrance of Kerċem, overlooking the Lunzjata valley.

The monument, financed by the Gozo Ministry, was unveiled by Kerċem mayor Mario Azzopardi in the absence of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who could not attend. It was blessed by Dun Roberto Gauci who designed and worked on the monument.

The council expressed “special thanks” to the ministry and to Dun Roberto director of Eikon – a new centre for projects of liturgical art. The monument was sculpted in marble cut from Gozo by Dun Roberto himself with the help and guidance of Raymond Bonello of Xagħra.

The monument consists of three pillars featuring abstract scenes of the San Girgor procession which was held every year on March 12 from the cathedral in Victoria to Kerċem parish church with the participation of all parishes. Incidentally, where the monument is located, stood an ancient chapel dedicated to St Gregory which collapsed after the present church dedicated to the saint was built.