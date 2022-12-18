L-Għaqda Mużikali San Girgor Ta’ Kerċem: Storja tal-Ewwel 25 Sena 1997-2022

edited by Karm Borg

Gozo Press, 2022

It was back in the late 60s of the 20th century that Dutch anthropologist Jeremy Boissevain published his book Saints and Fireworks in which he analysed the phenomenon of the Maltese festa predicting that Maltese village feasts wouldn’t last into the 1970s.

However, his conclusion could not have been made wider of the mark. Maltese and Gozitan titular feasts have grown in strength and popularity ever since. A proof of this is the introduction of new band clubs on our islands especially during the last decade of the 20th century.

One such band is the Musical Society of St Gregory of Ta’ Kerċem in Gozo. Established in 1997, it is now celebrating its silver jubilee.

I wonder if there is a better way to commemorate such an event than that of publishing its history for future generations to read, appreciate and cherish.

This is precisely what the committee of the St Gregory Band Club decided to do; they pulled themselves together and published a fine hardbound publication, with dozens of colour photos accompanying a detailed account of its history of service to the local community and beyond.

Various authors have contributed to this sumptuous publication which has been edited by Mgr Karm Borg. Borg not only hails from Kerċem but is also an esteemed historian with various historical publications to his name. Those who are familiar with Borg’s writings are aware of his meticulous and vivid style.

Various authors contributed to this publication

The book has a presentation by the Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri and an introduction by the editor.

The appendices at the end of the publication consists of poems together with lists of the many bandsmen who played or still play with the band. A complete list of the services rendered by the band also features on the back pages of the publication.

Photo: facebook.com/bandasangirgor

L-Għaqda Mużikali San Girgor Ta’ Kerċem. Storja Tal-Ewwel 25 Sena (The Musical Society of St Gregory of Kerċem. History of its first 25 years) is a coffee-table book which should find its place in the private libraries of those who have Gozo’s musical history at heart.

From a wider point of view, it is a book to be cherished by students and scholars of local history alike since it contains original information regarding the roots of the local musical talent going back into the 17th century.

Above all, the book has brought together the detailed history of a small local organisation which, in spite of its limits and shortcomings, has managed to give a new life to a village steeped in history.

One should not underestimate the fact that the locality’s motto Flectar non Frangar – ‘Bent but not Broken’ – most probably inspired by the oak tree, reflects the firm character of the Kerċmin who are known for their determinism and strong will.