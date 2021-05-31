Our Lady of Perpetual Help new pastoral centre in Kerċem is taking shape. The ground level is now completed and work will soon start on the second floor.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St Gregory the Great parish priest, Fr Brian Mejlak, said the parish would continue with its efforts to finish the entire project. The new centre was intended to offer a better service to the community in a modern and efficient way, Fr Mejlak said.

The parish priest said: “Our new pastoral centre is designed to serve our growing and vibrant community. This beautiful, modern building will become the heartbeat of our community, bringing youths together through the wide range of activities on offer at the centre.”

The centre is being built by Kerċem Construction Ltd.