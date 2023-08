Reigning champion Fred Kerley and rusty Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs both failed to make the final of the men’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

In a loaded field, Jacobs could only manage 10.05sec to finish fifth in a semi-final won by American Noah Lyles in 9.87 in Budapest.

Only the top two in each of the three semi-finals plus the next two fastest advanced to the final, scheduled for 1710 GMT.

More details on SportsDesk.