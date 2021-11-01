A rainwater treatment faclity was the source of a fuel leak at the airport on Monday, according to the state fuels company.

In a statement on Monday evening, Enemed said its personnel had noticed Kerosene fuel leaking from a rainwater treatment plant within the fuel storage facility at the Malta International Airport.

The incident ocured on Monday afternoon.

In its statement, Enemed said that as soon as the matter was reported, the necessary measures were taken to shut off the source to ensure the leak was stopped.

A cleaning process was initiated within the restricted zone of the Luqa airport.

Water contaminated with kerosene escaped out of the airport zone into a public road in the Ħal Farruġ area.

Enemed said this was reported to the Civil Protection Department which went on site and closed the road for traffic.

Enemed said it had cooperated with the CPD and had sent the necessary material and equipment.