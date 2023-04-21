Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr defended Draymond Green as the “ultimate competitor” on Wednesday following the veteran’s one-game ban for stomping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis.

Green was suspended after an explosive incident in the NBA champions’ game two defeat to the Kings in Sacramento on Monday.

Green was ejected from Monday’s clash with Sacramento after stomping on Sabonis after the players tangled following a rebound.

It means the Warriors will be without the four-time All-Star for Thursday’s crucial game three as Golden State aim to haul themselves back into the best-of-seven series that the Kings currently lead 2-0.

