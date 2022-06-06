Golden State coach Steve Kerr saluted the “breathtaking” contribution of Stephen Curry after the Warriors star inspired a series-levelling victory over Boston in the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Curry led the scoring for the Warriors with 29 points in a 107-88 blowout that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

The 34-year-old two-time NBA MVP was at his majestic best in a third quarter that effectively decided the game as the Warriors outscored Boston 35-14.

